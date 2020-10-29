Kenneth M. Brossard, 91, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.



He was born Aug. 3, 1929, in Grand Mound, Wash. Ken was a graduate of Centralia High School and attended Centralia Jr. College from 1948 to 1950, the University of Washington from 1950 to 1953 where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in finance and Western Washington University where he earned his master's degree in education administration. Ken served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1954 and was a veteran of Korean War where he worked in army finance and contracts.



Ken married Marilyn Stendal Aug. 25, 1956, in Kent, Wash. Marilyn was a private music teacher and later a teacher at Skagit Valley Community College. From 1955 to 1957 Ken worked as a cost accountant for Stokely VanCamp in Mt. Vernon, Wash. Ken was an elementary school teacher from 1959 to 1986 in Burlington, Wash., in the Burlington-Edison School District where he was also a basketball coach for the district's junior high school. They lived in Burlington from 1956 to 2018 and moved to Asotin Nov. 2018 until the present.



He was a former member of Allen Methodist Church and was currently a member of the Clarkston Methodist Church. Ken was a past Master of Verity 72 Masonic Lodge in Burlington and was the Burlington-Edison Kwanis treasurer for 25 years. Ken was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association.



Ken lived a full life. He enjoyed working in his yard in Burlington and grew a huge vegetable garden. He loved to plant flowers and watch his yard come to life in the spring each year. In his younger days he got up before going to teach school and milked a dairy cow by hand to provide his family with fresh milk, cream, butter and homemade ice cream. He enjoyed fishing for king salmon in the Skagit River, and later bought a bigger boat to fish and go crabbing in the San Juan Islands.



He loved to play golf, ride his bike and hike in the woods. He took great pride in staying in good physical condition and after retirement, tried to go for a jog each morning. He decided to learn to downhill ski in his 60s and took trips to Big Mountain, Montana and met friends there to ski all day. He and Marilyn liked to travel and learn about places with history, culture and beauty. He loved to read historical non-fiction, and enjoyed discussing books with friends and continued learning his whole life. Most of all, Ken loved family. Eating in restaurants wasn't ever as good as a large family get-together for a meal. He thought a home cooked meal with his own vegetables, dairy, and beef or fresh caught fish was the best. He was a loving husband, father and grandpa staying connected to each family member, giving advice and telling them how proud he was of them.



Ken is survived by wife, Marilyn Brossard of 64 years, at their family home in Asotin; three daughters and a son: daughter Karen Pell (Larry) of Asotin, daughter Linda Brossard of Clarkston, son Regan Brossard (Pam) of Kent, Wash., and daughter Stephanie Hill (Mark) of Lewiston; grandchildren Tara Leavitt, Karla Pell, Alyssa Howell, Marcus Adams, Elliot Brossard, Chelsea Swartz, Evan Brossard, Hannah Hill, Henry Hill; stepgrandchildren Sonia Lothrop and Brad Pell; great-grandchildren Ella, Laela, Su'a Leavitt, Archer and Ariyah Howell, Logan Brossard, Rowan and Emery Swartz; stepgreat-grandchildren Presley Pell, Jake and Nathan Lothrop; special niece and nephew Carol and Roger Barbo of Montana; nieces Kay Brossard of Seattle and Ann McCune of Wyoming; sister-in-law Myrna Brossard and Joanne Donnellan.



He was preceded in death by his father, Wilmun Brossard; mother, Florence Englehart; seven brothers; four sisters; and four nieces and nephews.



There will be a graveside service for family with James Green of Orchards community Church as the officiant.



Memorials/donations can go to Interlink, Orchards Community Church, Clarkston Methodist Church or a favorite charity.



Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

