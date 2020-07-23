January 25, 1934 -

July 18, 2020



Kenneth Odell Erickson, 86, of Burlington, WA, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 with his loving family by his side.



Ken was born in Bellingham, WA on January 25, 1934 and graduated from Bellingham High School.



During his younger years, he lived on Orcas Island where his parents owned Waldheim Resort near Eastsound. His favorite memories as a youngster, was working with his father: preparing bikes for the visitors to ride; setting the fireplaces in the guest rooms; helping his dad with the laundry, gardening, always whistling through his chores. It amazed the onlookers that he took such delight in doing the tasks.



Ken had the good fortune of meeting the renowned Edward R. Murrow, American broadcast Journalist and War Correspondent, who came to the Resort and rented the family home to write his memoirs.



Ken was a shareholder in the Anacortes Veneer Plywood Mill and worked there for 26 years before its closure. After retiring, he worked for Motor Trend, Frontier Ford in Anacortes and Rygmyr Auto Dealerships. He loved cars and enjoyed selling them and getting to know the many customers he dealt with. Ken's passion for cars led him to own far too many to count.



Ken was quite an outdoorsman. He was an avid deer and elk hunter. Ken loved camping and boating, an almost year-round pastime of his and could name all of the San Juan Islands. A favorite boating spot was Princess Louisa, far up in the Canadian San Juans, where he once met Bob Hope.



His grandchildren loved his sense of humor and story telling when they would camp and visit him in Winthrop where he moved to during his retirement and lived for 20 years. He called Winthrop "God's Country."



Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Darlene; daughter: Kandace (John Hodgson) of Kent, WA; daughter-in-law, Lynne Erickson of Florence, AZ; sister, Marjorie (Barry Landson) of Bend, OR; brother-in-law, Nick Woods of Sandpoint, ID; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents: Ruth Odell and Leif Erickson; his sisters: Kathleen & her husband Warren Erholm and Julie Woods.



His son, Scott, preceded him in death, earlier on the same day as Ken, due to Alzheimer's Disease.



Ken's family would like to thank Edward and Lillian from the Church Creek Estates Adult Family Home for their care in his last days.



Memorials in Ken's honor may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Washington State Chapter, 19031 33rd Ave W, Suite 301, Lynnwood, WA 98036.



A private family service will be held at Fernhill Cemetery in Anacortes, WA.

