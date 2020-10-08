Kenneth Ray Powell, formerly of Anacortes, passed away at his home in Vancouver, WA Sept 29.



Born in 1923, he was preceded in death by his son Kenneth Allen Powell in 1991, and wife Katharine Anne Powell in 1992.



He is survived by wife Gilda Marie Powell of Vancouver, daughter E Sandy Powell of Port Orford, OR and sons Scott L Powell of Bellingham and Tracy W Powell of La Conner, eight grandchildren, including locally Brenna Barr of Bow, Tracy D Powell of La Conner, and Matthew and Timothy Powell of Guemes Island, and 12 great-grandchildren.



Ken Powell was manager of the Anacortes JC Penney store from 1959 to 1966, and was very active in the community, serving on the Anacortes School Board, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and the Session at Westminster Presbyterian Church.



As Ken's favorite saying was the Golden Rule, it is suggested that instead of flowers or other objects, he be remembered by being kind to somebody.

