Kenneth W. Freeman, age 77, a resident of Skagit County, residing at Norway Park, Lake McMurray, went to Heaven on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Ken is survived by his loving wife Julie; sons, Kenneth H., Travis (Robin), Kelsey; daughters, Theresa (Larry) Harris, Melanie (Gary) McKeehan, and Kathleen (Jack) Harris.
Ken was a loving grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his son Lance and a grandchild.
A Celebration of Ken's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood, Washington.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ken to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church (PO Box 370, Stanwood, WA, 98292).
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
You may offer Kenneth's family condolences and share memories online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 7, 2019