Whidbey Memorial Funeral & Cremation Service
746 NE Midway Boulevard
Oak Harbor, WA 98277
(360) 675-5777
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Urstad passed away peacefully at his home in Greenbank on December 9, 2019, after suffering strokes 4 months ago and again on Thanksgiving.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Borgny (Twito), and is survived by his brother Ray Urstad, sister Marilyn (Norm Beers), wife Peg (Knapp), son Scott (Becky Nagy), daughter Heidi (Jay Supple), grandchildren Eric (Anna), Kelcie, Sydney, Jay Jr. & Kari, and countless friends.

A memorial service and celebration of a life well-lived will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020, at 1 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 18341 WA-525, Freeland, WA 98249.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
