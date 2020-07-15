November 12, 1966 -

July 6, 2020



Kent Randall Byerly, 53 of Lyman, passed away on July 6, 2020, after a valiant 1.5 year battle with cancer.



Kent was born on November 12, 1966. At the age of 1 1/2 the family moved to a small farm in Lyman. It was there he developed an enjoyment of exploring, creating and an appreciation for home grown food. He was active in the L & H Scramblers 4-H club, exhibiting animals at the Skagit County Fair.



He attended Sedro-Woolley High School, participating in wrestling, track and went to the state finals with the Sedro-Woolley High School football team. He graduated in 1985.



He served in the U .S. Army from 1987-1989, marrying Melissa Knechtel upon his return. His daughter Allison, was born in 1992 and was, in his words, "the best part of his life".



His love of cars and trucks lead to his eventual vocation as a test driver for Paccar. He especially enjoyed working with the engineers, rigorously testing and maneuvering the big rigs on the test track and on the road.



He was united in marriage to Jan in 2018. They established their home in Lyman and together enjoyed hiking many trails in Washington and various National Parks.



He is survived by his wife Jan, daughter Allison Byerly, granddaughter Evelyn Abbey, and mother Mary Ellen Byerly.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, Ken Byerly, and brother, Todd Byerly.



A small family gathering to celebrate his life was held at the Lyman family farm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store