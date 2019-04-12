

Kevin Lloyd Clizbe, age 57, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Seattle, WA.



He was born to Duane and Charlotte (Monger) Clizbe on March 17, 1962 in Mount Vernon.



He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1980.



He was employed by Boeing and worked in both Everett and Renton for 28 years before his retirement in 2017.



He was fondly referred to as 'The Dude' by friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and father.



He is survived by his mother, Charlotte of Mount Vernon, his brother Robin of Colorado, a son Josh (Ashlie) of Mount Vernon, two daughters Kaitlin of Marysville and Molly along with her fiancé Tim Gavin, both of Lake Stevens, three grandsons, Kieran, Kaison and Reilly, who loved him very much and he returned their love as well.



He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and two close friends, Patty and Toukta.



A gathering to remember Kevin will be held at 18158 Moores Garden Rd., from Noon until 3:00 PM, on Sunday, April 14th. Refreshments will be served. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary