Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN CLIZBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN LLOYD CLIZBE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KEVIN LLOYD CLIZBE Obituary

Kevin Lloyd Clizbe, age 57, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Seattle, WA.

He was born to Duane and Charlotte (Monger) Clizbe on March 17, 1962 in Mount Vernon.

He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1980.

He was employed by Boeing and worked in both Everett and Renton for 28 years before his retirement in 2017.

He was fondly referred to as 'The Dude' by friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and father.

He is survived by his mother, Charlotte of Mount Vernon, his brother Robin of Colorado, a son Josh (Ashlie) of Mount Vernon, two daughters Kaitlin of Marysville and Molly along with her fiancé Tim Gavin, both of Lake Stevens, three grandsons, Kieran, Kaison and Reilly, who loved him very much and he returned their love as well.

He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and two close friends, Patty and Toukta.

A gathering to remember Kevin will be held at 18158 Moores Garden Rd., from Noon until 3:00 PM, on Sunday, April 14th. Refreshments will be served.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now