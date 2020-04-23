|
|
October 25, 1980 -
April 16, 2020
Kevin P. Allen, 39, of Lynden lost his courageous battle with esophageal cancer on April 16, 2020.
He was born October 25, 1980 and raised in Skagit County the son of Teresa Owens and Terry Allen and loving step-mother Tami Allen.
He attended Burlington-Edison High School and continued on to receive his welding certificate at the Missouri School of Welding. Soon after, he began his refinery career. Most recently Kevin was hired on with Phillips 66, Ferndale. He excelled in his job and was well respected and liked by his peers and made many close friends along the way.
In early 2011 he met and soon married Dina Spinali. Together they have two adorable children Sullivan (5) and Saylor (3). He considered his family his biggest accomplishment.
Kevin is survived by his wife Dina, children Sullivan and Saylor, parents Terry (Tami) Allen and Teresa Owens, Siblings Kari Allen, Ian (Elvia) Strinden, Jesse (Callie) Strinden, Lukas Strinden, Hunter Owens, grandmother Marie Presnell.
Preceded in death by his grandparents N.T. Presnell and Judy Allen.
In the recent months Kevin was extremely humbled by the outpouring of love, support, and prayers he received. We will forever feel his presence watching the Seahawks play and remember his joy and passion for fishing and crabbing.
There will be no service at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family has established a Go Fund Me under Kevin Allen. Any funds donated will be used to set up a savings account for his children.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 24, 2020