February 7, 1959 -
September 16, 2019
Kevin Paul Dale, age 60, a resident of the Birdsview area, passed away peacefully Monday, September 16, 2019 at home.
He was born February 7, 1959 in Everett, WA to Charles and Mona (McCarter) Dale.
Kevin served secretly in the Navy, before making a career driving truck.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 31 years, Katherine; brothers, Ted, Chuck, and Jim; sisters, Mary, Debbie, Connie and Corina; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At his request, no services will be held. Share your memories of Kevin and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 18, 2019