May 17, 1956 -
December 19, 2019
Kilty Peters passed away December 19, 2020 at her sister's home in Murphys, Ca, surrounded by family and friends.
Kilty was born in Sedro-Woolley, WA on May 17, 1956 to Wayne and Marjorie Peters.
She graduated from SWHS in 1974. She started her college years at WSU. She then took a year off and traveled. Kilty returned to college and graduated from UW. Later she attended WWU and received her Teaching degree.
Teaching was her passion. Kilty taught for 32 years in the Silver Valley Unified School District in Barstow, Ca. She taught all grades from Pre-K to 8th grade.
Skagit Valley was Kilty's favorite home. She enjoyed visiting family and friends. She loved traveling the world. The ocean was one of her favorite destinations, especially Guemes Island. She spent hour's beachcombing with family.
Kilty was a devote Episcopalian and enjoyed the commaderie of her congregations. She accepted all walks of people and wished them peace, shared her wisdoms, gave her time, and spread her love.
Kilty was a Jill of all trades. She was an avid reader and storyteller, a historian, an adventurous cook, a phenomenal baker, an event coordinator extraordinaire, a baby whisperer, an animal lover, a card shark, a gardener, a puzzler, a quilter, a lover of the arts, a sports fan, a supporter of anything local to her communities, and a beloved aunt/adopted "Auntie Kiki" to so many!
Kilty is survived by her sister, Kassie and husband Ken Walker; brother Kirk Peters; sister-in-law, Tina Rexroth and family, her nieces Sara (Dave) Puglsey, Ricci (Shawn) Winchell, Carley Ormesher; nephews, Andrew (Jo) Walker and Matthew Walker; great-nieces and nephews, Hailey, Jared, Elliot, Jude, and Aspyn; uncle Gary Wiggins and Jan; cousins Kim Thompson and Jennifer Forney; her God-Mother Marie Sims and family; and many extended cousins. Kilty made friends who turned into family everywhere she went.
She is survived by special friends including Carole Cunningham, the Showman's of Kansas, and numerous others from all over the United States.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Kent; Aunt Jackie; cousin Gary Wiggins Jr.
In retirement, Kilty planned to split her time between Skagit Valley and Kansas with the Showmans. Her path instead gave her invaluable time with her best friend and sister, Kassie, in CA. The Lord has called her home and she will forever be remembered by our cherished memories of her, her legacy will live on.
We extend a special thank you to her friends down in Barstow who helped her through the ups and downs: Ingrid, Gwen, Ms T., Loel, Nancy, Joanne, Wayne, Barb, and her Barstow Church family.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 1pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the St. James Episcopal Church/Central United Methodist Church, 1013 Polte Rd, Sedro-Woolley, WA with a reception to follow.
To honor Kilty, do something to give back to the Sedro-Woolley Alumni Association.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
