|
|
July 2, 1967 -
August 27, 2019
Kristin M. Nichols, age 52, of Shelby, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at home.
She was born July 2, 1967 in Mount Vernon, Washington the daughter of Bernard and Maureen (Rawlinson) Sand.
Kristin was raised in Mount Vernon and graduated from high school in Arizona. She returned to Mount Vernon and worked as a cashier at a bank. She worked in many banks and worked her way up to bank manager.
She met David Nichols at a singles group at church and they were married on October 22, 2005 in Mount Vernon and their son, Bryan was born in 2007. She loved to travel and spend time with her large family.
She is survived by her husband, David; son, Bryan Joseph Nichols; siblings, Karen Sand, Keyna (Mike) Willett, Karl (Lee) Sand and Korey (Mandy) Sand; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Kevin (Julie) Sand and sister, Kim Sand.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12th beginning at 10 am with a memorial service to follow at 11 am at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby, Michigan with Pastor Mark Baker officiating.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.harrisfhome.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 8, 2019