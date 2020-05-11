KRISTINA LEE "KRISTI" GORNE
DEATH NOTICE

Kristina "Kristi" Lee Gorne, age 54, a Sedro-Woolley resident passed away May 10, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
