DEATH NOTICE
Kristina "Kristi" Lee Gorne, age 54, a Sedro-Woolley resident passed away May 10, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Kristina "Kristi" Lee Gorne, age 54, a Sedro-Woolley resident passed away May 10, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020.