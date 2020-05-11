Or Copy this URL to Share

DEATH NOTICE



Kristina "Kristi" Lee Gorne, age 54, a Sedro-Woolley resident passed away May 10, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital.



Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

