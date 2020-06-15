Kristine was born on Valentine's Day, 1963. She passed away on May 13, 2020 after a long illness.
As a child, she lived in various places in the United States, and when she was ten she moved with her family to Nairobi, Kenya for three years, then Hong Kong for two years, and then Greece for two years. Her time spent in Kenya was a beloved time for her, and she retained a deep attachment for Africa throughout her adult years, for its people, its animals, and its entire physical beauty.
As an adult, Kristine lived in Georgia, and later, the Seattle area. For the last two years she made her home in the Anacortes area.
She was beautiful and funny and loving, and passionate in her appreciation of nature and its creatures. We will miss her forever.
She would like any memorials in her name be given to one of her three favorite charities:
David Sheldrick Wild Life Trust USA
Lyme and Tickborne Diseases Research Center
Amma.org
She is survived by her mother, Janine Pratt Moden, her father, Oliver Kunze Niess, her brother, Jon Oliver Niess, and her sisters, Kelly Janine Niess, and Denise Diane Baclawski.
She is pre-deceased by her step-father, Noel J Moden, and her brother, Daniel Leon Moden.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.