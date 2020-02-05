|
August 31, 1959 - January 29, 2020
Kurt was born on August 31, 1959 in Anacortes to Joyce and Jack Symonds.
He joined siblings Mark and Lynne with brother Scott joining the family later.
He reunited with his father, stepmother and grandparents on January 29th at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle.
Kurt was schooled in Anacortes and then moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he lived for several years.
While in school, he met Teresa Faulkner, the love of his life.
After Teresa graduated, she joined him in Alaska and they were married in 1981.
They moved back to Anacortes in 1983 and Kurt found work doing boat repairs in several marinas, working for a well drilling company, and commercial fishing in Alaska.
He dearly loved Trisha, Chris, Jack, Missa and especially his two grand-children Hannah and Zoey.
Going fishing or camping with them and his extended camping family was the highlight of his summer weekends.
Kurt's greatest love was being involved in outdoor activities cutting wood, gardening, fishing, hunting, and especially camping with his family and friends.
Kurt is survived by his wife Teresa, daughter Trisha (Chris) Bellingham, Jack (Missa) Burlington, grandchildren Hannah and Zoey, his mother and stepfather Hank and Joyce Auclair of Arizona, sister Lynn (Erick) Arizona, brothers Mark (Carol) of Alaska, and Scott (Leslie) of Anacortes. Several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his mother in law Pat Faulkner and brothers in law Mike and Bill Faulkner and family of Anacortes.
Please join us for a celebration of Kurt's life on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 1:00P.M. at the Summit Park Grange.
Published in Anacortes American on Feb. 12, 2020