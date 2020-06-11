October 31, 1966 -

February 21, 2020



Longtime Washington resident Kyana Tiffany Camille (Vigue) Allen, 53, died peacefully on February 21, 2020, at her home in Mount Vernon, surrounded by her daughter after a long journey of battling stage 4 colon cancer.



Kyana was born on October 31st, 1966 in Fairbanks Alaska, to Budd and Barbara Vigue. She had a love of traveling which resulted from a young age where she lived in many different places including many parts of Alaska, South America, and Washington.



She spent many of her younger years working in restaurants and bars that her family owned and soon shared a passion for cooking like most of her family.



She married her high school sweetheart Douglas Allen, in 1987, they built a home in Anchorage, Alaska and later welcomed their daughter, Taylor Allen. They divorced in 1994.



In 1996, Kyana moved back to Mount Vernon, Washington where she became a travel agent and shortly after started the first location of First Discount Travel in Washington. She had a fondness for traveling and researching vacations but had an even more admiration of being a mother to her pride and joy; Taylor.



She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends and always wanted to catch up with someone whenever she had the chance. She loved to cook for people and spent many holidays inviting people over that had no place to go or family to be with so she could spread the holiday cheer and work up some of her magic in the kitchen. She preferred to be outside listening to the waves at the beach or tending to her rose garden.



Kyana had a pure heart of gold and would do just about anything for anybody. When faced with adversity, she always remained strong and positive. A woman with so much wisdom and the best advice to give to others. She gave the best hugs and always made sure you knew how much you meant to her. A favorite quote of hers that she said often was; "Hold your loved ones a little tighter". She was the light of many peoples lives and is forever missed.



Kyana was preceded in death by both of her parents, Budd and Barbara Vigue; brothers, Tommy and Kash Vigue; and her sister, Phyllis Lloyd.



She is survived by her daughter, Taylor Allen of Washington; brother, Wayne Cooper of California; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many friends near and far.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

