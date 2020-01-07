|
|
August 26, 1926 -
January 5, 2020
LaDean Smith Goodwillie, 93, passed away peacefully January 5, 2020.
She was born in Van Horn, Washington Aug. 26, 1926 to Irvin and Arta Jensen.
LaDean attended school in Concrete and graduated from Concrete high school.
She married James Edward Smith in November 1946 in Oak Harbor. Jim preceded her in death in 1998 after 52 years of marriage that produced two sons, Michael Reed in 1947 and Rodney George in 1956.
In 2000 LaDean married Karol Goodwillie and spent the last twenty years at their residence in Sedro-Woolley.
LaDean loved the outdoors, spending time with her boys, camping, fishing, or just playing ball in the yard. Washing the after dinner dishes was always the time to discuss school, sports, girls or whatever she could get out of them. Every friend of her sons became her kids also. This continued throughout her life collecting grandkids and great-grandkids.
In her later years, one of her great joys was holidays with friends and family and dinner and dancing with husband Karol. Friday nights at the legion hall was always on their schedule.
We bid farewell to a wonderful lady, great- grandmother, grandmother, mother, wife, sister and aunt. From all your kids over all the years, we love you mom.
LaDean was preceded in death by husband James, brothers Gale Jensen and Gordon (Bud) Jensen.
She is survived by husband Karol; sons, Michael (Linda), Rod (Sandy); grandson Jason Smith, granddaughter Lacey (Bill) Bangart, great-grandson Triston, great-granddaughter Brynley, sisters Dolores Johnson and Joann Shears (Ken), and many nieces, nephews and more friends young and old than you can count.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Sedro-Woolley American Legion hall.
Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share memories of LaDean and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 8, 2020