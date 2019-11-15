|
July 6, 1929 -
November 12, 2019
LaDonna Mae Strinden, 90, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away on November 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham.
LaDonna was born on July 6, 1929 in Racine, Wisconsin, the daughter of Cornelius and Myrtle (Danburg) Olson. She was born and raised in Racine. In the early 1940's, she and her mother moved to Olympia, WA, where she completed her education and pursued modeling and singing. During this time, she met the love of her life.
On June 17, 1949 she was united in marriage to Duane Strinden in Olympia and shortly thereafter, they moved to the Seattle area. There, LaDonna pursued a career as a Dental Assistant. She was also involved in her children's school PTA and the Capitol Hill Community Council and was a full-time mother to her three children.
In 1970, the family moved to Sedro-Woolley where they operated a 55-acre cattle ranch. LaDonna also returned to work as a Dental Assistant before her nearly 20-year career with the Emporium as a sales associate and fashion show coordinator. In the mid-70's, she was invited to coordinate fashion for the Miss Washington Pageant.
Her first priority was spending time with her family. She also continued to pursue her passion for fashion and singing. She was a member of the Skagit Valley Chorale for many years and had the opportunity to sing with the Chorale at Carnegie Hall in New York.
LaDonna is survived by her children and their spouses, Tina & Rick Miller of Sedro-Woolley, Chris & Lynne Strinden of Long Beach, CA and Eric & Sheryl Strinden of Sedro-Woolley; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Duane.
No services are planned at this time. Private interment will be at Greenhills Cemetery in Burlington. Memorials in honor of LaDonna are suggested to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 17, 2019