March 25, 1952 -

February 8, 2019



Lance T. Baumgartel lost his battle with cancer on February 8, 2019 at his home in Anacortes, WA.



Lance was born March 25, 1952 in Oakland, CA, to Joyce (Miller) and Thomas Baumgartel. The family moved back to Sedro-Woolley, WA, where Lance attended school and Skagit Valley College.



Lance was active in sports, but gave them up for his one true love - MUSIC. Lance knew at a very early age that he wanted to play and write music. He started and played in several bands, including Faded Black, Neon Tangerine, Born Free and Smokey Road. On February 8, 1974, 45 years exactly before the day of his death, he joined Seattle Band "CHILD". The years with his beloved band took him all over the United States.



Lance loved telling stories about his adventures while working long-shore and fishing in Alaska. For ten years he worked construction jobs for MATRIX, but nothing compared to his love of music and the special connections and memories with "Child", which resulted in several showcase performances over the years.



Lance was preceded in death by his parents, and his step-dad, Jack R. Holt.



He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Michele and Patrick Bruce, niece Jamie (Bruce) Kyzar, grand-niece Kamryn Shuler, step-brother Tim and wife Leann Holt, long-time partner, Ava Goodman, numerous relatives and close, special friends.



Lance will be remembered, not only for his amazing musical talent, but his wonderful sense of humor, huge heart, unbelievable memory and his endearing love of animals.



We will celebrate Lance through music and memories on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Kennelly Keys Music, 1904 Commercial Avenue, Anacortes, WA



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of the Northwest, Predators of the Heart (predatorsoftheheart.com), or your favorite charity.



"There is no death only a change of worlds"

~Chief Seattle~ Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary