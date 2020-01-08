|
|
December 16, 1954 -
November 30, 2019
LaRee Denise (Wilson) Hutton, age 64, of Cherokee heritage and resident of Mount Vernon, WA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at home after a short battle with cancer.
LaRee was born December 16, 1954, in Hermiston, OR, to GC and Dolores (May) Wilson.
She attended high school in Hermiston and received her General Education Diploma.
LaRee had always been motivated from a young age to be a self-starter and learner. At the age of 17, she started her first job cleaning, which later bloomed into her owning her own commercial cleaning business "Clean Freak Janitorial".
It was a blessing from God that she had retired one month prior to being diagnosed with cancer. LaRee and her husband had planned to move to Oklahoma where they would build a home to retire.
LaRee was a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who so loved to laugh and joke with others. She had avid interests in sewing, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, canning, cooking, roses, and gardening. She also always had a special place in her heart for her Boston Terriers and hosting international high school and college students in her home.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ernest "Ernie" Hutton, son Michael Hutton (Seanene), daughter Jaime Neff (Ryan), and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents GC and Dolores Wilson and brother James Arrik Wilson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at His Place Community Church, 1480 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JSM Bible Outreach (800) 288-8350 in honor of LaRee Hutton, to purchase bibles for Pastors around the world.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020