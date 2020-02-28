|
July 28, 1921 -
February 23, 2020
LaRene N. Cox, age 98, a resident of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She was born on July 28, 1921 in Skagit City, the daughter of Axel and Hilma (Leaf) Anderson.
LaRene graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1939.
During World War II she worked at the condenser Darigold Plant and on the weekends she cashiered at the Lincoln Theatre. LaRene was also a bookkeeper for the Washington Farmer Co-op.
On November 5, 1947 she married Lee Cox, and on January 5, 1948 they moved to Seattle. For the next six years she worked for an automobile agency as a bookkeeper.
On September 14, 1954 their daughter Laurie Cox was born. On September 9, 1958, their son James Cox was born. The children were raised in Seattle and Kirkland.
LaRene and her husband Lee Cox owned and operated Shepard Ambulance, Inc. from 1955 to 1981 in Seattle, Tacoma, and Spokane.
La Rene loved to travel. Many of her ventures included Russia, China, Sweden twice and many trips to Maui with her family.
She was active in St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Bellevue from 1965 to 2002 and past Royal Matron of the Order of Amaranth. She moved back to Mount Vernon on April 5, 2002, and became an active member of Salem Lutheran Church and the Vasa Lodge in Mount Vernon.
After LaRene moved back to Mount Vernon, she fell into the role of caregiving for her brother, LeRoy A. Anderson and, sister, Betty Jo Hanson, in their later years.
LaRene is survived by her daughter Laurie Cox of Sequim, WA and her son Jim Cox of Bellevue, WA.
She was preceded in death by her parents Axel and Hilma (Leaf) Anderson, sister, Bernice Nelson, brother-in-law, Don Nelson, sister, Betty Jo Hanson and brother, LeRoy Axel Anderson and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for LaRene will be held at Kern Funeral Home on Monday, March 2nd 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 1:00 PM at Kern Funeral Home with Pastor Marc Hander officiating, followed by a reception in Kern's social room.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 28, 2020