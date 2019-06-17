July 10, 1936 -

June 12, 2019



Lawrence "Larry" Bruce Taillie, 82, of La Conner, passed peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on July 10, 1936 in Rochester, New York, the son of Lawrence and Margaret (McLenachen) Taillie.



Larry drove across country from New York to San Diego in 1954 with his grandmother by his side. He met the love of his life, Nancy Walston, whom he married in 1956. Together they had two daughters: Karen (1958) and Susan (1960).



With his AA Degree in Manufacturing Technology and Computer Engineering, he was able to fulfill his passion in the aeronautical industry working for Rohr, Ryan, Solar and finally relocating in Washington to work for Boeing.



Larry's passions were many and varied in relation to his life experiences: classic cars, antiques, clocks, reading and watching movies of World War II, visiting Air Museums, watching aircrafts taking off at the local airports, boating and fishing.



He was the kindest and most caring man, a lifelong care giver to his loved ones. For a person deserving of much peace, Larry's battle with lymphoma was a challenging witness for those around him. Nonetheless he was able to have good times with his best friend Nola and left a legacy of admiration for the trials he went through that the family will forever hold dear to their heart.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nancy and daughter Karen.



He is survived by his companion and best friend: Nola McLenachen; his daughter Susan; grandchildren: Kelsey (Brendan Davis) and Joshua (Rachel) Stewart and three great- grandchildren: Keagan, Brooklyn and McKenzie.



Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. on Friday June 21, 2019 at Grand View Cemetery in Anacortes, WA.



Memorials in Larry's name are suggested to Cancer Research, Muscular Dystrophy Association and or to the Hospice of Northwest.



To share memories of Larry please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com Published in Anacortes American on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary