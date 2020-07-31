June 16, 1943 -
July 29, 2020
Larry Bridges passed away July 29, 2020, at Skagit Valley Hospital.
He was born June 16, 1943, in Anchorage, Alaska, the third of four children to Herbert and Winnie (Culver) Bridges.
Following his graduation in 1962 from Buena High School, in Sierra Vista, Arizona, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. His four-year enlistment included a tour in Viet Nam.
Following his discharge, he held various local long-haul trucking jobs. He then began a 20-year career driving long distance for Channel Master based in upstate New York. Following that, Larry moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where he became a dispatcher for Affiliated Foods.
Within three years, he joined the Fort Worth Police Department from which he retired after 25 years of service. After that "retirement", he worked part-time at AA Truck Sleepers.
Larry was also an Air Explorer Scout at Fort Huachuca, Az.
In April 2001, he married the love of his life, Janet Warrington. They finally actually retired in 2010 and returned to Washington state in July 2011, residing in Sedro-Woolley.
Larry became involved in his homeowner's association, most recently serving as secretary. He was currently serving as Chaplain for the Summit Park Grange. He was a lifetime member of the Teamsters and also belonged to the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his youngest sister, Sara Allgood, and his youngest son, Andy Bridges.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Eileen; his children, Tammy (Michael, Sr) LaGattuta of New York; Wendy Bridges of Fort Worth; Larry (Ainura)Bridges of New Jersey and daughter-in-law Tina Bridges of Virginia. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Christa DuBois, Michael LaGattuta Jr., Erica Bridges, Madison Bridges, Andralyn LaGattuta and Akjol. He also leaves 6 great-sons: Ethan ,Michael, Wyatt Bryson, Cooper and Alim. Larry is also survived by a daughter-of-the-heart, Penny Rios and family of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his sister, Beverlee (Ed) Veronelli of New Jersey and a brother, John (Marilyn) Bridges of Weatherford, Texas. Also surviving him is his brother-in-law, Paul (Angie) Wilkerson of Sedro-Woolley. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to current conditions, no public service will be held. A Memorial Service will be held in the future when it is safe to travel and meet.
Any donations in Larry's name may be made to : The Noah Center of Skagit County; Summit Park Grange Memorial Fund or Wounded Warriors.
