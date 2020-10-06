On September 23, 2020, Larry passed away at Whidbey General Hospital, Coupville Washington. Larry had been living at Welcome Home Nursing Care in Oak Harbor Washington. Larry was well liked at Welcome Home,being referred to as a, "gentle giant." Prior to the nursing home, Larry had lived in California and later returning to Washington where he was born. He had owned several businesses and was a highly skilled carpenter. He is survived by his older brother, sister-in-law, and various nieces & nephews. Larry will be missed.

