July 22, 1949 -
August 4, 2020
Larry Kolb Grimley, age 71, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Anacortes, WA. Larry was born in Pottstown, PA on July 22, 1949 to Pierce Kenneth Grimley Jr. and Mary Alice Napier. Prior to his five years in Anacortes, Larry lived and spent his time on the swampy, cypress covered shores of Lake Waccamaw, NC. Larry's true passion and talent was his art, and he spent many years creating both beautiful and practical pieces of pottery to share with friends, family, fellow artists, and others who appreciated and valued his work.
Larry lived a life of pragmatic simplicity and an appreciation for frugality and was known for his kindness and genuine care for others. He graduated from the Hill School in Pottstown, PA and attended Allegheny College in Meadville, PA. He eventually relocated to North Carolina where he attended and graduated from UNC Pembroke State University with a degree in art, then taught pottery and art at Southeastern Community College. Larry also gave over 31 years of state service in North Carolina as a dedicated employee with the county ABC stores.
His dream was to live out his years after retirement on Lake Waccamaw, spending his time creating art, throwing pots, and enjoying the simple and slow-paced life on the lake. However, in 2015 a stroke led to his unexpected move to Anacortes, WA to live with his son Jude Apple, his wife Carrie, and their four children. Larry lived out his final years at Rosario Assisted Living with the loving support of caregivers and frequent visits from his family. What he lost in the way of living peacefully on the lake he gained by reconnecting with his son, getting to know his daughter-in-law and four grandchildren, and experiencing the people and natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.
Although Larry is no longer with us, he continues to live on and be present in the hearts and minds of the students he has inspired throughout the years, and through the hundreds - perhaps thousands - of pieces of pottery he has created that are now nestled in the homes, businesses, tables, and shelves of people across the southeastern US and beyond.
Larry is survived by his son Jude Kolb Apple and grandchildren Gabriel, Micah, Isaiah, and Gianna Apple in Anacortes, WA; sister Susan Gray in Terryville, CT; sister Meg Grimley in Reading, PA; niece Eliza Jane Gray in Brunswick, ME; and nephew Benjamin Cabot Gray in Peekskill, NY.
A private graveside service was held at Grandview cemetery in Anacortes, WA on August 11th where a portion of Larry's ashes were interred. A future memorial service will be held in Lake Waccamaw (date TBD). If you are interested in sharing condolences or seeing pictures and updates from Larry's life, please visit www.evanschapel.com/obituary/larry-grimley.
If you would like to honor Larry with a gift, please consider making a donation in his name to Friends of Lake Waccamaw at Lake Waccamaw State Park, 1866 State Park Drive, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450.