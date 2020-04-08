Home

LARRY L. ANDERSON

September 26, 1945
March 24, 2020

Larry Anderson was born September 26, 1945, a tiny preemie, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Andy and Ellen Anderson.

He passed away from natural causes on March 24, 2020.

Larry was raised in Sedro-Woolley on the family farm and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1963. Larry was active in 4-H and FFA and was a State Champion Wrestler.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, wife Diane and brother Jim (Andy) Anderson.

Larry is survived by his children Lenny (Katie) and Tina. Larry is also survived by his sister Mavis (Cecil) Betz, brother Bob (Robin) and sister-in-law Lyn Anderson, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

At his request, there will be no services.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
