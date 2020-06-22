February 23, 1939 -
June 18, 2020
Larry Weaver, age 81, a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away at home June 18, 2020.
He was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, February 23, 1939 to Ivan and Jan (Garry) Weaver.
Larry served in the U. S. Air Force and worked as a sheet metal worker in a Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning business in Seattle, until retiring in 2001.
Larry is survived by his companion, Barbara Lopacki, the love of his life; son, Dean and wife, Xylina Weaver of Spokane, Washington; grandchildren, Jax and Alex; sister, Dixie and husband, Bruce Edmonds of Monogah, West Virginia; brother, John Schrecengost of Coulterville, California.
No services will be held.
Share your memories of Larry and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.