Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA MOWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA MOWER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURA MOWER Obituary
1927 - 1920

On February 12, 2020, Laura (Heinicke) Mower, formerly of Everett, Wash., passed away after a brief illness in Olympia, Wash.

Laura was born in Holyoke, Mass., in 1927 to Karl Heinicke and Helen (Sattler) Heinicke. The oldest of three children, she graduated from Holyoke High and Sargent College at Boston University.

Laura married Richard Mower (deceased) in 1951, had two children and a long teaching career in Everett.

She is survived by her two brothers, Karl and Eric; her children, Vickie and Rick; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and numerous "adopted" family members.

To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.Funeral Alternatives.org.
Published in Anacortes American on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -