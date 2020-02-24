Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
LAURIE SHUSTARICH
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
LAURIE ANNE SHUSTARICH

LAURIE ANNE SHUSTARICH Obituary
August 29, 1948 -
February 5, 2020

Laurie Anne Shustarich, 71, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA.

Laurie was born on August 29, 1948 in Port Townsend, WA to Wilbur and Imogene Whitley.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, WA.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
