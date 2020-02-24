|
August 29, 1948 -
February 5, 2020
Laurie Anne Shustarich, 71, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA.
Laurie was born on August 29, 1948 in Port Townsend, WA to Wilbur and Imogene Whitley.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, WA.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020