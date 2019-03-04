December 3, 1918 -

February 14, 2019



LeAnna was the youngest daughter of George and Gertrude Gaches, the other sisters being Lucile, Eva, and Mary Jane. LeAnna was born in Shoshone, Idaho. LeAnna's family moved to West Seattle when she was a year old and her growing up days were spent there.



In 1941, the family moved to Skagit County where George had grown up. Those were very pleasant days.



LeAnna trained to be a teacher and loved her students. She was blessed with a position as third grade teacher at Washington School when it reopened in 1946 and continued there for twenty-one years. Later, she worked under Miss Ivy Loney in the "remedial program". LeAnna retired in 1968.



After George's passing in 1949, LeAnna's family began attending Bethany Covenant Church. LeAnna met Albert Bergquist there, and as we say, "The rest is history!!"



LeAnna was preceded in death by Albert on August 8th, 2001.



LeAnna is survived by nieces and nephews: Walt Carr, Bob Carr (Claudette), George Carr, Paul Carr (Celia), and Mary Shackleton (Harvey). Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 10, 2019