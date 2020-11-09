Lee Weston 93, went to be the Lord on November 3, 2020 in Burlington, and is now in the Loving care of his God and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He met the love of his life Marion Petterson in Reno and they married on September 9, 1952. Together they welcomed a son Warren into the world who was the light of Lee's life and who never failed to make him smile.
Lee served his country proudly in the Navy. Lee spend his career in Aviation and worked for Northwest Orient Airline (Delta) for 40 years retiring in 1986.
He enjoyed salmon fishing, hunting, working with Simmental cattle, and helping others. He and Marion liked to travel and learn about places with history and natural beauty, most of all Lee loved family and family get together with Home cooked meals. Being a faithful member of the body of Christ was a huge part of his Life. Lee was Loved by everyone who know him.
He will be lovingly remembered by his son Warren (Karry); Grandchildren: Daniel (Beth), Katherine (Sean); Great-grandchildren: Selah, Titus, Perrin, Freya; Brother Duane (Barbara), And Nephews, Cousins.
A private Family graveside service will be held at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood on November 14th, 2020 Please visit www.gilbertsonfh.com
for stories and photos of Lee's life.
Memorial Donation may be made to Skagit Valley Youth Dynamics www.yd.org
select staff than designation Daniel Weston or mailed to 850 Haggen Drive* PO. Box 486 Burlington, WA. 98233. Or MFA at www.maf.org
select 9052- Bryan Eygaboard Support.