1/1
LEE WESTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Weston 93, went to be the Lord on November 3, 2020 in Burlington, and is now in the Loving care of his God and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He met the love of his life Marion Petterson in Reno and they married on September 9, 1952. Together they welcomed a son Warren into the world who was the light of Lee's life and who never failed to make him smile.

Lee served his country proudly in the Navy. Lee spend his career in Aviation and worked for Northwest Orient Airline (Delta) for 40 years retiring in 1986.

He enjoyed salmon fishing, hunting, working with Simmental cattle, and helping others. He and Marion liked to travel and learn about places with history and natural beauty, most of all Lee loved family and family get together with Home cooked meals. Being a faithful member of the body of Christ was a huge part of his Life. Lee was Loved by everyone who know him.

He will be lovingly remembered by his son Warren (Karry); Grandchildren: Daniel (Beth), Katherine (Sean); Great-grandchildren: Selah, Titus, Perrin, Freya; Brother Duane (Barbara), And Nephews, Cousins.

A private Family graveside service will be held at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood on November 14th, 2020 Please visit www.gilbertsonfh.com for stories and photos of Lee's life.

Memorial Donation may be made to Skagit Valley Youth Dynamics www.yd.org select staff than designation Daniel Weston or mailed to 850 Haggen Drive* PO. Box 486 Burlington, WA. 98233. Or MFA at www.maf.org select 9052- Bryan Eygaboard Support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved