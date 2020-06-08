LELA MAY (DACHENHOUSEN) WALLER
May 6, 1934 -
June 7, 2020

Lela May Dachenhausen Waller, 86, of Burlington, WA, passed away on June 7, 2020 after a long battle with a terminal lung disease.

Lela was born in Scranton, Kansas on May 6, 1934, to Howard and Mary Ellen Dachenhausen. In 1940, Lela's family drove from Scranton to Bremerton, WA. This is where she met Floyd Calvin Waller. She and Floyd were married on January 10, 1953.

Floyd was transferred to Anacortes, WA while working for Peoples National Bank. Here they raised their three children until retirement. At that time, their travels took them to Arizona where they wintered. Eventually they settled down in Burlington, WA.

They continued traveling to Arizona in the winter and returning "home" in the summer until Floyd passed away.

Lela is survived by her sister, Lora Sipp (Doug); her three children, Cindy Stutzman, Sheryl Strinden (Eric) and Ronald Waller; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd, her brothers, Larry Dachenhausen and Jack Dachenhausen, and her son-in-law, James Stutzman.

At Lela's request, no services will be held. Memorials in honor of Lela are suggested to the American Lung Association or a charity of your choice.

Share memories and sign the online guest register @ www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
