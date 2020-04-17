|
|
December 7, 1924 -
April 13, 2020
Leland Charles Fox peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020.
Leland was born December 7, 1924 in Havre, MT. He came to the Clear Lake area as an infant and resided there until 1966.
Leland graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1943. He was a Corporal in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran.
Leland was employed at Skagit Steel, and later was a shake mill operator in Montborne near Big Lake. He later formed a partnership with Chuck Potter and his brother Stanley Fox. Together they owned and operated the Clear Shake Mill in Clear Lake.
Leland married Charlotte Carlson March 11, 1966. He lovingly helped raise the six children she brought into the marriage. They resided on their farm in Burlington for the past 34 years, which holds many fond memories for the family.
Leland accepted Christ as his personal savior at the First Baptist Church in Bellingham, WA. His life was committed to his Lord and serving as a Deacon in the First Baptist Church in Sedro- Woolley and Faith Baptist Church in Burlington for over two decades. His love for children and youth was reflected in his time as a Sunday school teacher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Dorothy Fox; his brothers Stanley Fox and Lyle Fox; a grandson, David Zepeda; and brother-in-laws, William Van Slageren and John Krangness.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; his brother, Burl Fox; sisters, Beverly Van Slageren and Darlene Krangness; and sister-in-law, Irene Fox. His family also includes Barbara Eckman (Don), Emily Moore, Howard Carlson (Amaranth), Steven Carlson, Gary Carlson (Liv), Brian Carlson (Deanna), Todd L. Fox, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A time of viewing will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 12:00 to 5:00pm at Kern Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, WA. Family and close friends are welcome to come pay their final respects. We do ask that in order to keep everyone safe, anyone visiting during the viewing follow social distancing guidelines setup by Washington State.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Sedro-Woolley after the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order has been lifted.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 19, 2020