Leland (Lee) Clark Hanson, died on May 11, 2019 at age of 78 at Peace Health General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, WA. He had been a resident of Port Angeles, Clallam County vicinity, WA area for about 50 years, spent sometime in Alaska and Sedro-Woolley in his later years for about 25 years, where he lived in his family's great grand uncle's house.



He was born in Port Angeles, WA to Pearl Marie and Phillip Clark Hanson and a grandson of Elizabeth Colby of Makah Tribe from the Makah Tribe Reservation in Neah Bay, WA.



He grew up in Clallam County on his great-grandparents' homestead property on the Hoko River in Sekiu, WA. He went to Neah Bay school system in Neah Bay, WA and later graduated from Sequim High School, and joined the US Army. He served during the Korean War.



After his military service, he mainly worked as a faller in the logging industry throughout the majority of his life.



He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. In his later years, he served at the local food bank of Sedro-Woolley.



He leaves behind his family, as follows: His siblings: Marlene (Susie) E. Bell married to Don Bell; William (Boe) G Hanson Sr. Married to Paulette Hanson; Marsha (Cookie) M Reno (deceased), was married to Jim Reno; Michael (Mike) Hanson Sr, married to Janet Hanson. His Nephews and Nieces: Susie's children: Sherry Bell, Boe's children: William G Hanson Jr. , Paula Hanson. Cookie's children: Marie Lewis, Denise Flores, and Kimberly Steele. Mike's children: Michael Hanson Jr. His Grand Nephews & Nieces: Bill's children: Leilani Tyler, Faith Tyler, William Hanson III, Paula's children: David Lucas Marie's children: Anthony Hernandez, Chester Rooney Jr., Phillip Hernandez Denise's children: Joely, Josey and Joel Valenzuela. Kim's children Mathew, Jessica and Jake Steele.



The Hanson family has chosen not to hold a memorial service or celebration of life.



He is well loved and will be greatly missed by his true friends and family. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary