June 5, 1927 -

March 14, 2019



Leland Leavon Kaiser, 91, a longtime Skagit County resident, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019.



He was born in Superior, NE on June 5, 1927, the son of John Kaiser and Clara (Stone) Kaiser, the 11th of 13 children.



He graduated from Burlington High School with the class of 1947. Leland married Avalon Way in Burlington on June 4, 1949. In the early years while raising his family he worked at the Carnation Condensed Milk can factory in Moutn Vernon for 29 years, until they shut down. He then worked for 15 more years for the Skagit County Courthouse as custodian, until he retired in 1992. He was a member of Teamsters Local Union #231. Avalon preceded him in death in December 2013, after 64 years of marriage.



Leland and Avalon enjoyed square dancing for several years with Skagit Squares. Leland was gifted with a green thumb and spent most of his free time gardening, either in the flower beds around his yard, tending to the fruit trees and shrubs, or growing vegetables in the garden. There weren't any visitors that didn't go home with a new plant in hand. He enjoyed Big Band music, and in his later years he took up playing the organ. He didn't hesititate with any child that visited, to put on the music for a round (or 2 or 3) of the chicken dance.



Leland is survived by his children: Karen Frigaard-Nielsen of White Rock, BC. Glenn Kaiser (Vikki) of Arlington, Linda Holliman (Jeff) of La Conner. Grandchildren Kevin, Amy, Melissa, Jason, Amber, Adam, Andrew and Ashley, and several great-grandchildren.



Crypt side services will be held at Hawthorne Cemetery, 1825 E College Way, Mount Vernon on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00am. All are invited for coffee following at the Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Mount Vernon, (Off of Josh Wilson Rd in Bay View).



In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Bay View Civic Association, C/O Fred Hall, 12777 Josh Wilson Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary