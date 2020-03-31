|
February 17, 1948 -
March 19, 2020
Lennard "Lenny" Nelson Williams, age 72, a longtime resident of Lopez Island, Washington, passed away March 19, 2020 at home.
He was born February 17, 1948 in Burlington, WA to James "Jim" and Maxine (Shepherd) Williams.
Lenny is survived by his children, Ryan (Kelsey) Williams of Redmond, Oregon, Jennifer (Aaron) Conant of Bonney Lake, WA, and Eric Williams of Lopez Island, WA; grandchildren, Briley, Brady and Sterling; brother, Dan (Cindy) Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rebecca Whaley and Teresa Taylor.
At this time, Lenny will be laid to rest near his parents at Greenhills Memorial Cemetery, Burlington, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 5, 2020