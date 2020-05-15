July 19, 1930 - May 12, 2020
Leo was born in Butte, Montana and spent the early part of his childhood there until he moved to Skagit County at age 11.
He lost his dad at age 2 and his mother and a brother shortly after relocating to Skagit County. He lived on a farm with his grandma and uncle until graduating from Bellingham High School in 1948.
Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Army and served for four years in Germany as a member of the First Signal Company, setting up radio links in the field. He enjoyed playing football both in high school, and in the army. Upon discharge from the army in 1952, he began studies at Western Washington College of Education on the GI bill.
He met his wife standing in line to buy text books for their first Chemistry class and they married two years later on September 10, 1954.
He graduated from Western in 1956 with B.A. Ed., having trained to be a science and math teacher. He began teaching in Peshastin-Dryden (two years) then went to Ephrata where he would spend the rest of his teaching career.
He was a very popular teacher evidenced by his ability to fill 3 chemistry and 2 physics classes in a small town high school.
He was an avid fan of Ephrata High School Tiger sports and was regularly asked to lead a cheer. Students would chant "We want McIntee!" to call him down to do his famous "locomotive" cheer.
Along with being a devoted educator, Leo was a farmer at heart; he loved raising animals and growing wheat and Christmas trees. He could fix anything and was the family's never-fail, go-to handyman.
Leo found it hard to part with anything that might still be useful. . . including a few antique cars and farm vehicles. He was an amazing do-it-yourselfer and after retiring from teaching in 1987, built his own home in Bow, where he and Jane lived for 20 years.
Leo carried a huge repertoire of songs in his head and could always be heard singing and whistling while he worked.
The greatest joy of his life was being a husband, father and grandfather. He was an endearing Irishman with an ever-present smile, and a ready handshake or a hug. He never missed an opportunity to open his home and celebrate with anyone who'd join him! In his own words "I've had a good life!"
Leo was predeceased by siblings, Robert McIntee, Tom McIntee, and Joan Marchi.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Jane McIntee; his children Shonnie (John) Scott, Tom (Trisha) McIntee, and Dan (Michelle) McIntee; and grandchildren Catriona Scott, Blair Scott, Reese McIntee, Dawson McIntee, Christine McIntee, Ashley Felton, Chris Crawford, Matt Crawford, and Josh Crawford.
The family extends their appreciation for the entire Silverado Memory Care community for their care of Leo and his entire family.
Remembrances may be made to Silverado (note "Associate Holiday Fund" on check memo), 4400 Columbine Drive, Bellingham, WA 98226.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held for Leo as soon as we can. For now, the family will have a private graveside service.
Please share memories of Leo at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020.