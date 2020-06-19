September 1, 1951 -June 9, 2020Leon P. "Nick" Leonovich, 68, a longtime resident of the Day Creek Community, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on June 9, 2020.Nick was born on September 1, 1951 in Santa Monica, CA, the son of Anatole & Mabel (Alvarez) Leonovich. He was raised and attained his education in Long Beach, CA.In the early 1970's Nick moved to the Skagit Valley. He worked at Skagit Steel (Bendix) for a while, later obtaining his real estate license. He worked in real estate for several years and also attended Western Washington University in Bellingham where he attained a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology in 1984. He continued selling real estate, working for Skagit Realty and Hendrickson Realty for several years until opening his own agency, Cedar Realty in Sedro-Woolley in 1993; he retired in 2018.Nick was united in marriage to Carroll Cann in 1986 at their home in Day Creek.Nick was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hunting for mushrooms and just hanging around the fire with friends.He is survived by his wife, Carroll of Day Creek; his son, Toli Leonovich and his wife River, and grandson Sky of Big Lake; his brother, Roy Miles and sister, Sandy Cyrus in California and several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents.A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Memorials in honor of Nick are suggested to Hospice of the Northwest.Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.Share memories of Nick and sign the online guest register at