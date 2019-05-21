August 14, 1928 -

May 18, 2019



Born August 14, 1928 in Butte, NE, she passed away May 18, 2019 at Warm Beach Skilled Nursing Stanwood, WA.



She is survived by: son Lonnie (Darlene) Mathis, granddaughter Heather (Amir) Deyhimi and great-granddaughter Nicoleta Deyhimi. Daughter Robbyn (John) Seymour, granddaughter Lorriann (Wade) Smythe, great-grandson Kylun Wall, great-great-granddaughter Saharia, great-granddaughter Jenna (Jordan) Pollock, great- great-granddaughter Jaylee Leona Pollock, great-granddaughter Darian Smythe and great-granddaughter Keeli Smythe.



Preceded in death by husband of 69 years Virgil C. Mathis. Parents Earl and Eithel Mills. Siblings Leslie, Beulah, Sidney, Margaret, Marvin, Ruth, Hazel, Earl Jr. and Willis.



Mom graduated from high School in Bonesteel, S.D. in 1946 and moved with her parents to Sedro-Woolley, WA. She met and married Virgil Mathis in 1947.



For several years Mom provided in home child care, kept the books for Virgil's Wheel Alignment. She was employed at Warm Beach Skilled Nursing where she retired in 1997 after 20 years of service.



She was an active member of the Free Methodist Church (Hillcrest Church) in Mount Vernon where she served as a Sunday School teacher, head of Missions, member of the choir as well as many other types of service.



Mom enjoyed reading, gardening and her church but most of all her family. She will be missed by many people.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday June 8, 2:00pm at Hillcrest Church 1830 S. 13th Mount Vernon, WA.



A special Thank You to the entire staff of Warm Beach Skilled Nursing and the staff of Hospice.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.



Memorial may be made to Gideons International www.gideons.org.