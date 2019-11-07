|
|
March 11, 1953 -
October 17, 2019
Roy Suther, 66, of Sedro-Woolley passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, losing his brave struggle with liver disease.
Entering this life on March 11, 1953 in Hoquiam, Washington, Roy was the fourth born child and only son of LeRoy O. and Ellen L. (Peterson) Suther.
Roy spent the majority of his younger days in the cedar mills of the Pacific Northwest, working as a shake rat in many sawmills around Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.
In the early 90's, he finally succeeded at finding his niche in the dedicated care and treatment of those in rehab and recovery from drug, alcohol, and substance abuse, working first for five years at the Detox of John King in Mount Vernon, and then for twenty-one years at the treatment facility of Pioneer Center North on the campus of the old Northern State Hospital in Sedro-Woolley.
Roy managed to help countless others with his steady understanding and experience and mainly, with his simple empathy for those who may need an encouraging word, a hand up, a ride, a good laugh, or just a smile.
Roy was an avid fan of football, all football, from college to pro, the Seattle Seahawks to the Washington Huskies . . . he never missed watching his football games. He loved listening to good music, especially the blues; going to classic car shows; quiet hikes in the woods; and enjoying the birds, bunnies, deer, and elk that often wandered across his path.
Roy vowed to come back as a Trumpeter Swan, to be reincarnated with the spirit and the strength of those majestic birds who he always admired in his drives thru this country.
Roy is survived by his only child, his son, Joshua Harmon (Tara), of Post Falls, ID; daughter, Annalee Gould Torrey (Michael), of Oakland, CA; four dearly loved grandbabies, Isaiah and Saralyn Harmon and Maya and Theo Torrey; older sisters, Marlene Brueher (Bob), Linda Merrill (Steve), and Janice Young; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; his former wife, Lynn Willison, and step-son, Jeff Fenstermaker; his mean old fat black kitty, Skagit and his life partner and wife, S. Rose Leeper, at their home in Sedro-Woolley. Peace to all who have loved him.
To honor Roys wishes, there is no memorial service and to honor the life that Roy led his family suggests making donations in his name to the Friendship House of Mount Vernon, WA; to the Didgwalic Wellness Center of Anacortes, WA; or Hospice of the Northwest, Mount Vernon.
Cremation arrangements were made under the care of the Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share your memories of Roy and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 10, 2019