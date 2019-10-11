Home

Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
LESTER ELDRIDGE

LESTER ELDRIDGE Obituary
November 20, 1934 -
October 8, 2019

Lester Eldridge, 84, of Sedro-Woolley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and friend. Lester will be missed greatly by all those who knew him.

He was born on November 20, 1934 in Durango, Colorado, the son of Fred and Mable Eldridge.

Lester graduated from Concrete high school in 1953.

Lester is survived by his sons, Rick Eldridge, Ronnie Eldridge, Randy Eldridge, Russell Eldridge; brothers, Chester Eldridge (Karen), Paul Eldridge (Virgie), Junior Eldridge (Gloria); sisters, Hazel Gorman, Doris Rathvon; sister-in-law, Darlene Eldridge.

Preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Eldridge; and brothers, Bob Eldridge, and Raymond Eldridge.

A Celebration of Lester's life will be held in the spring. A private inurnment will be held at the Forest Park Cemetery in Concrete, WA.

Share memories of Lester and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
