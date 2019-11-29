Home

Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
LEWIS L. ARMEY


1937 - 2019
LEWIS L. ARMEY Obituary
December 18, 1937 -
November 23, 2019

Lewis L. Armey, 81, a resident of Burlington, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Lewis was born on December 18, 1937 in Cando, North Dakota, the son of William & Ester (Jay) Armey. In 1949 the family moved to Sedro-Woolley where he was raised and attended school. In 1955, at the age of 17, he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force where he served his country until his discharge in August, 1957.

In 1958, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Ketah and together they made their home in Alaska and Skagit County.

Lewis was a timber faller and owned several saw mills in Alaska and Washington for several years.

Lewis was an instrumental part of both Deming and Skagit Speedways, helping to develop the Skagit track at its beginning in 1955, was a key contributor and was a longtime racer and official.

His passions for hunting and fishing were a family affair, always having family and friends on the trips. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Moose Lodge, the Eagles and the American Legion.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his children, Tony Trial, Lewis Armey, Jr., Doug Armey, Pam Armey and Carl Armey; brother, Lloyd Armey and sister, Sharon Anthony; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, LaVone and Al Hodgin and Gladys and Ron Smith; sister-in-law, Evelyn Armey and his son, Jerry Armey.

A Life Celebration Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley, followed by a potluck fellowship gathering at the Skagit Valley Grange on Cook Road in Sedro-Woolley.

Share your memories of Lewis and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
