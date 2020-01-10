|
Lewis L. (Levi) Purcell was born on October 15, 1920 on a small farm near New Plymouth, Idaho.
He grew and attended public schools in the area, graduating from High School in 1939. He worked at agricultural jobs in the area until July 5, 1940 when he enlisted in the Army Air Corps.
On January 16, 1944 he and Estella M. Brown were married in Sacramento, California, and the couple set up residence at Hobbs Army Base at Hobbs, New Mexico. During his tour of duty in the South West Pacific (Philippine Islands) Estella returned to Sacramento to reside with her parents until Lewis was discharged in December, 1945.
The couple resided in Sacramento until Lewis was recalled to active duty with the Air Force, during the Korean War. During and after the war, the family was stationed in Japan and Hawaii for seven years. Upon their return they were stationed at Richards-Gebaur AFB, in Missouri, where Lewis retired after 26 years of active duty in March of 1966.
Lewis worked for Hughes Aircraft Company as a Field Engineering Technician for a number of years. While assigned to Paine Field Washington, the family purchased a home in Lynnwood, Washington. In 1969 Lewis terminated his employment with Hughes, returned to Washington State and was employed by the University Hospital in Seattle, until the family completed building a home on Whidbey Island. Lewis worked as a television repair technician in Anacortes for several years, and then managed a shop for Island Electronics on Oak Harbor, retiring in 1986.
Lewis and Estella sold their home on the Island in 1992 and moved to Mount Vernon, where they have resided since.
Lewis was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Floyd Purcell in 1936; mother, Ruth Marie (Slater) Purcell in 2000, at the age of 101; brother, Ivan of Brigham City, Utah; sister, Vina Taylor of Boise, Idaho.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Estella; daughter, Nancy Zerr of Bend, OR; son, Jerry Purcell of Everett, WA; and grandchildren. Lewis was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Vernon.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, 2:00 PM at the Cascade Christian Center, with Pastor Ron Deegan Officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 10, 2020