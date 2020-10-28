Lexi Lynn Runnels, 24, of Concrete, WA, died in Burlington, WA on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born on September 24, 1997 in Mount Vernon, WA to Shaun Runnels and Angelynn Runnels. Lexi had a huge heart, and this fit her well as a professional caregiver. She was always helping people, and was willing to give money, clothes and even shelter to those in need. But Lexi's proudest accomplishment was the love and care she provided her son, Asher.
Survivors include her son, Asher; her father, Shaun; her mother, Angelynn and step-father, Leo; her grandparents, Bill and Kathy Schrier and Dennis Peek; her brothers, Kenneth, Thomas, Nico and Tenison; and a sister, Kristina.
Memorials in Lexi's memory may be given to Humane Society of Skagit Valley, 18841 Kelleher Road, Burlington, WA 98233.
There are no services scheduled at this time. You may offer condolences and share memories of Lexi to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Kern Funeral Home.