January 16, 1932 -
August 5, 2020
Lila "Lorraine" Waynick, age 88, a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away August 5, 2020.
She was born January 16, 1932 in Seattle, Washington to Lyle and Regina (Moses) Hunter.
She lived with her grandparents in Neah Bay from birth to 13 and then was taken to live with her grandparents in Marblemount where she attended school in Concrete and then Chemawa Indian High School in Oregon.
As an adult she attended different Pentecostal Churches in the area and was very strong in her faith. She had a huge heart and always wanted to help anyone who needed help and give what she could. She didn't want much for herself and didn't expect anything in return; she was just so happy to help where it was needed.
She enjoyed making ceramics and donating to various functions usually at the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe. She also liked crocheting, painting, basket weaving and general arts and crafts.
Lorraine was a stay at home mom when her husband died 51 years ago in a fishing accident in Georgia, so she moved with her young children to Sedro-Woolley and lived for a short while with her mother, Regina Dallaire and step father, Phillipe Dallaire.
She was a hard worker and started out working at Roozengaade for a short time, Burton's Nursing Home in Burlington and the Parks Department in Sedro-Woolley. She then settled with the Department of Social and Health Services and worked many years for them. She enjoyed that job as it allowed her to work with young children and help the case workers as well as helping with senior citizens. She retired from DSHS and made some very good friends with her co-workers that she stayed in touch with regularly for lunch.
She was a council member for a number of years at the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and also became the head cook for the seniors' luncheons.
Lorraine is survived by her four children, Richard and wife, Valerie Snapps, Brenda Waynick and husband, Don Rajcich, Terence Waynick and Regina Waynick; grandchildren, Olivia and Natalie Rajcich; siblings, Shubert, Reggie, Arnie and Babe; aunt Annabelle; sister-in-law, Joanne Street; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Bruce Waynick; daughter, Lila Ann Waynick and special friends Sadie and Sis of Neah Bay.
A Graveside Inurnment Service will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Harry Moses Indian Cemetery, Marblemount, WA, with Pastor Dan Dohner, of the Living Waters Faith Center, Marysville, WA presiding.
