|
|
July 19, 1940 -
March 26, 2020
At approximately 1pm, on March 26th, 2020, with her husband and daughter by her side, Linda Faye (Moen) Hurd left her earthly body for the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, freed of the bondage of her earthly tent, now awaiting the hope of the Resurrection!
Linda Faye was born on a warm summer day, in the beautiful little town of Burlington, Washington, on the 19th of July 1940. Her parents, Melkor and Edythe (Marchant) Moen, were residents of Montbourne on the east slopes overlooking Big Lake. Melkor was an immigrant from Norway and Edythe the only daughter of successful dairy farmers, James and Ethelyn (Angevine) Marchant of Day Creek.
As the youngest of 4 children, and a distant 13 years behind her youngest brother Donny, she was teased relentlessly about being spoiled...we don't recall her ever deny that claim.
As a young girl, she came to saving faith in the finished work of Jesus at a Daily Vacation Bible School lead by Milton and Gudrun Hanstad in the Big Lake area. Later, in 1953, her parents came to the LORD at the Billy Graham Crusade in Seattle. That led them to Big Lake neighbors across the lake, Earl and Pauline Sager and ultimately to the doors of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, where they were discipled and fed.
The Moens moved to the Marchant home on Lakeview Blvd where many hospitable occasions were spent on the shore of Big Lake in the summer kitchen. That environment led to the formation of friendships that lasted a lifetime with Barbara (Nelson) Fisher, Kay (Wylie) McPherson, Elaine (Dalseg) Bakke and many others.
When time had run its course and she had graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1958, she bravely took a cross-continental train ride to attend Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC, along with Jim Frey and others from the Emmanuel Baptist youth group. In her brief year there, she picked up her southern charm which was evident even in her last days.
Closer to home was Seattle Pacific College, which was known for producing the finest teachers and nurses in western Washington. She enrolled in her second year, and quickly caught the eye of a young man with "mahogany hair", as described by her mother Edythe when she met him.
That young man was Roger Day Hurd, of Des Moines, WA, who had previously lived in Avon for about 4 years while his father was the pastor of Avon Methodist Church. They were married on November 11th, 1961, on the 40th anniversary of Melkor and Edythe Moens' union, in the Emmanuel Baptist Church on Cleveland and Hazel in Mount Vernon.
On the Columbus Day Storm of 1962, she gave birth to a son, Roger Mark, and on a beautiful spring day in 1965, a beautiful baby girl Ruth Alison, completing the idyllic life of her young family.
Linda Faye was an excellent pianist following in the steps of her oldest sister Marjorie, and their mother Edythe. She brought that gift to the LORD nearly every Sunday for many years in the congregation of Emmanuel Baptist Church as well as to the Choraliers of Mount Vernon Christian School, even though she was Norwegian and not Dutch!
She loved making a home on the end of Dunbar Lane on the west side of Mount Vernon with a large garden and orchard, using the tried and true freezing and canning methods to provide for her family all winter long. She made frequent trips to Orcas Island to visit her parents, brother Jimmy and sister Marjorie, who had moved there in 1966. This gave Roger the perfect reason for getting his pilots' license and an airplane to speed up those trips and avoid the HWY 20 Swinomish Channel drawbridge and the ferry. She was also brave and went on many adventures with Roger, such as motorcycle trips with many friends from Emmanuel, parasailing, sailing and bodysurfing in Hawaii.
In 1989, she graduated from Seattle Pacific University, fulfilling her lifelong goal after lovingly raising her two children as well as her husband Roger, who since becoming a pilot had reverted to childhood. At the time, she had been working at Skagit Valley College in the Adult Learning Center and spent the next 18 years helping many people reach their educational goals with her gentle spirit.
Having been a small girl watching her two older brothers play football for the Sedro-Woolley Cubs, she was a fierce fan at her grandchildren's soccer, football, baseball, basketball games and track meets. There was never any doubt she was there!
After retiring in 2007, she went on more motorcycle trips with Roger and friends, as well as a trip with Roger and friends from Emmanuel to Israel and Turkey, to trace the footsteps of Paul.
She spoiled her 2 Shelties, Sadie and Lucy and continued her education service by listening to children read at Centennial Elementary School for several years until that became too much.
Whilst braving her husband's cancer diagnosis and his heart attack, she began to forget where she parked her car which culminated in not being able to find familiar places while driving.
Ultimately, she came to learn that Alzheimer's was the culprit and her husband cared for her in their home of 36 years in Avon until just a month ago. Along the way, she brightened his days, as well as the days of the staff and residents at Bradford House with her dancing and Creekside Memory Care with her visiting other residents.
She is survived here on earth by her husband of 58 years, Roger of Avon, brother Don and Lil Moen of Bellingham, daughter Ruth and Doug Jacobson of Custer, son Roger Mark and Suzan Hurd of Bow, granddaughters Annalyse and Lanz Lipana of Los Angeles, Claire and Ethan Last of Bellingham, grandsons Jonathan and Victoria Hurd of Bow, Jonah Jacobson of Fife and James Hurd of Ellensburg, and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived in eternity by her father Melkor, mother Edythe, Uncle George Moen, sister Marjorie and Mike Olney and brother Jimmy Moen, all who went up to Jesus before her.
Her lifelong dream was for her family, the people she met, those she worked with and the world ultimately, to come to saving faith in Jesus Christ and live with her forever. She was a brave fighter to the end, powered by the Holy Spirit and the love of her family, who suggest memorials in her name to Hospice NW or Bradford House.
A memorial service will take place after the current crisis has passed. Inurnment will take place under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home & Memorial with a private family service when her grandchildren can all be here.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 29, 2020