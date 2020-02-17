|
July 27, 1956 -
February 11, 2020
There once was an amazing and generous woman known to most as "Libby". She was born and raised on the coast of Maine. She went to college "up nawth" on the Canadian border in Fort Kent, Maine where she studied "theater, art, and psychology".
After her parents Leo and Estelle died within a year of each other, Libby headed south to Portland, Maine and "the school of hard knocks". There she started work as a dishwasher and moved through many restaurants, honing her fascination with cooking and customer service. She truly believed that food should be a work of art. Something to nurture one's spirit before they tasted it. She was a visionary and a chef who melded the concepts of comfort food and local sustainable ingredients.
In the restaurant business, Libby met the woman she would love until the end of her days. She and Sarah Hill worked in several establishments around Portland, and were instrumental in opening the Blue Moon restaurant in the Old Port. Then they relocated to Minnesota so Sarah could attend dental school; Libby turned to private school cafeterias to work her trade. Graduate school for Sarah in Seattle, brought Libby closer to the ocean, which she dearly missed. They were both happy to explore the "far coast".
Settling in Anacortes, and raising a family allowed Libby to do restaurant consulting for others and have some ownership in various establishments including The Rockfish Grill, The Porterhouse (in West Seattle), and finally A'Town Bistro. She was a passionate supporter of the Anacortes Farmers Market, and almost everyone who was down on their luck.
Most afternoons, you could usually find Libby at The Brown in the beer garden, laughing and joking with old and new friends. She was a great storyteller and an amazing hostess. Many of us fondly remember her dinners and parties; she NEVER wanted to run out of food! Libby loved all things rustic, worn, and patched; she didn't own a pair of pants that didn't have holes in them. She had SEVERAL pairs of the SAME baggy beige shorts, navy fleece pullovers, and a ball cap - usually with a RedSox or Bar Harbor logo.
While Libby and Sarah had many adventures in their first 15 years together, it was the next 15 that brought the joy, wonder, and tears that come with raising two courageous young women. Zoë and Grace will fondly remember the simple pleasures Libby valued: taking the Big Yellow Truck to the dump, and tasting kelp at the beach.
Lib leaves behind an older brother Raymond, his wife Joanne and their kids in Maine. She leaves MANY friends, former coworkers, and others who knew her and cared about her.
We invite those who remember Libby to join us in a celebration of her life on Friday 2/21 at Kennelly Keys in Anacortes from 5-8pm. If you can't join us, please feel free to send a memory to: [email protected]
Published in Anacortes American on Feb. 19, 2020