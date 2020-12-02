

Linda Marie Bluhm, 77, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 in Bellevue, WA.



Linda was born on September 9, 1943 in Seattle, WA as the third of six children to Bernard and Dorothy Bluhm. Linda was raised along with her siblings in Edison, WA where their parents owned and operated Edison Grocery (later Bernies Grocery) and the Edison Post Office.



In September of 1961 Linda's Catholic faith led her to the Novitiate where, at 18 years old, she lived as a Postulant and, later, a Novice. As a Sister of St. Joseph of Newark, she made her final profession of vows and was named Sister Mary Lynette.



Linda later embarked on a new journey and pursued higher education. She received her Bachelors Degree in Social Science from Seattle University in 1967 and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Masters Degree in Social Work from Eastern Washington University in 1987. Linda began her teaching career while still active in the convent and later became a hospital Chaplin.



Linda spent over 40 years of her life working in healthcare. She had a passion for Quality Management and Improvement. She was a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality, and a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.



Linda will be remembered as a champion of peace and acceptance. Her gracious soul will live on and inspire courage in those who love her.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Bluhm and Dorothy Bluhm; and sister Karen Lea Bluhm.



Linda is survived by her two children, Annie Bluhm and Elizabeth Bluhm; four siblings, Marilee Hakkinen, Corky Bluhm, Mark Bluhm, and Tom Bluhm; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store