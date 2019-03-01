January 2, 1947 -

February 28, 2019



Linda Maxine Zimmer (Nelson) passed away on February 28, 2019.



Born on January 2, 1947 in Mount Vernon, Washington to Patricia and Walter Nelson, Linda grew up in La Conner and graduated from La Conner High School in 1965. She married Don Zimmer on December 16, 1972 and raised two daughters in Mount Vernon.



Linda had an innate ability to reach people in a deep and meaningful way. A third generation Skagitonian, she connected people from all chapters of her life through her generous hospitality. Linda demonstrated her love of the community through her organized efforts and support of numerous causes.



She was a selfless, altruistic wife, mother and grandmother who always provided constant love, strength and support.



She is survived by her husband Don Zimmer of La Conner, daughters Megan Reed (Rob) of Bellevue and Paige Bird (Nate) of La Conner, her brother Tim Nelson (Jane) of Anacortes, as well as five grandchildren; Hudson, Gunner, Hayden, Reese and Rory.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and/or Seattle Children's Hospital.



A private family service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in La Conner, Washington.



Please share your thoughts of Linda and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary