May 14, 1954 -

March 3, 2019



Linda was born May 14, 1954 in Mount Vernon. She passed away suddenly at Swedish Hospital on March 3, 2019 surrounded by family.



Growing up, she was an active campfire girl, always attending their summer camp on Samish Island. She loved the water and was an excellent swimmer and lifeguard. She also spent many hours at Burlington roller rink where she competed in local competition.



Linda graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1972. As a student she participated in gymnastics, baton twirling, and her first love, the Thespians. Linda also enrolled in the running start program, taking several classes at Skagit Valley College. Later she would further her education with a few more college classes.



Linda was a loving and caring person. If she could bring joy to someone it truly made her light up and smile. She was small in stature but with a mighty attitude; she never gave up and made the best with what she had. Linda was a hard worker spending most of her career as a waitress where she loved talking with people.



Linda spent several years in the Spokane area but her heart was in the Skagit Valley and she eventually returned to the area she considered home.



She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family at Baker Lake and other campgrounds. She worked hard attempting to water ski but found that was not always successful! She loved the beauty of the ocean with the sand and sea life. Reading magazines and cook books (of which she had plenty) occupied much of her time when she was not relaxing with a good crime TV show or working one of her many puzzle books. Linda was a hardcore Seahawk fan and anything with their logo might end up in her possession along with her awesome collection of knickknacks. She also enjoyed country and light rock music.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leon & Irene Collins, father, Troy Maybee, and stepdad, Edward Gilbert.



She is survived by one daughter Holli Martin, two sons, Jeremy Dinning and Nathan Luck (friend Maddie), as well as four grandchildren, her mother, Shirley Gilbert, sister Sheila Daut (husband James) and brother Douglas Maybee. She is also survived by special friend Mike Mitchell and son Jacob.



A memorial will be held at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church on March 30 at 1:00pm.



Donations may be made to National Stroke Association or Swedish Neuroscience Institute.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary