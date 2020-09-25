Linda Sue Christensen, lifelong Skagit county resident, passed away on September 10, 2020. Linda was born on February 19, 1949 in Mount Vernon, Washington to Edna (Swan) and Leslie C. Christensen. Vernon High School. Linda went on to study at Pacific Lutheran University and graduated in 1971 with BA in Education.
Linda owned a needlework business with her sister-in-law in Burlington for 15 years. She was a dedicated volunteer for the Skagit valley Hospital Tree Gala. She was a devoted daughter and aunt. Linda had a wide circle of very dear friends, including Connie, Erin, Muzi and Greg. She very much enjoyed special times at her beach home with her beach neighbors- Annie, Sandy, Judith, and Sue.
Linda leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Gerry and Susan Christensen; her niece and nephew-in-law, Sally and Kurt Feldman and their sons, Andrew and Alec; her nephew and niece-in-law, Geoff and Jill Christensen and their son and daughter, Garner and Jaylen; and, her beloved cat Wilson.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother and father, Edna and Leslie Christensen.
A service will be announced at a future date.
Memorials can be made to: Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, Cardiac Care, P.O. Box 1376, Mount Vernon, WA 98273; Humane Society of Skagit Valley, 18841 Kelleher Road, Burlington, WA 98233; NOAH 31300 Brandstrom Road, Stanwood, WA 98292 Please visit www.hawthornefh.com
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.